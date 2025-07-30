MacArtney supplies equipment for Pacific Neutrino project

Source: MacArtney Underwater Technology Group (Screenshot)
July 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Denmark-based underwater technology specialist MacArtney Underwater Technology Group has completed production and assembly of 20 junction boxes and 1,000 meters of subsea cable for the Pacific Ocean Neutrino Experiment (P-ONE).

Source: MacArtney Underwater Technology Group (Screenshot)

“A significant milestone has been reached for the P-ONE project – and we’re proud to have played a part,” said Henrik Michael Løwe, Production Manager at MacArtney.

“Our dedicated team has produced and assembled 20 junction boxes and spooled 1000 metres of subsea cable for this pioneering deployment. Seeing our engineering and skilled technicians contribute to such a visionary scientific endeavour is incredibly rewarding. Thanks to Professor Elisa Resconi, Technical University of Munich, and the entire P-ONE team for the inspiring collaboration – we look forward to seeing where the project goes from here!”

According to MacArtney, the P-ONE initiative aims to develop a large-volume neutrino telescope in the Northeast Pacific Ocean, offshore Vancouver Island. Once operational, the array is expected to detect high-energy neutrinos to support research into cosmic events, including black holes and supernovae.

The infrastructure is hosted by Ocean Networks Canada, which manages the deep-sea data and communications network. The project is led by an international team of scientists and institutions.

In February, MacArtney established a new office in Dubai, UAE, to expand its reach in the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and India, aiming to enhance local support and drive regional growth.

