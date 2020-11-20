MacGregor makes Lingshui 17-2 deliveries

November 20, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: MacGregor

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has delivered the riser pull-in system for the Lingshui 17-2 platform, owned and operated by CNOOC.

The Lingshui 17-2 platform is the world’s first deepwater semi-submersible production platform with condensate storage facilities.

The China’s first wholly-owned and operated deepwater gas platform should start gas production in 2021.

In 2019, MacGregor won orders for the on-vessel mooring systems and riser pull-in system to the LS 17-2 platform. The mooring system delivery took place in June, despite the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

You Xuegang, deputy chief manager of CNOOC Zhanjiang branch, said:

“The LS17-2 project is is a brand new project for both CNOOC and MacGregor, with the importance of the riser system in deepwater development being equivalent to the human carotid artery.”

“We have been fully supported by MacGregor since the project commenced, especially during the most difficult time when the pandemic broke at the beginning of this year.”

Leif Byström, head of Offshore Solutions, MacGregor, said:

“This project demonstrates MacGregor’s strengths, with our global capabilities enabling uninterrupted delivery of our products and services despite the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and the ability to quickly respond to our customer’s needs through a strong local presence in China.”

Also in June this year, offshore oil and gas services player Allseas started work on the Lingshui 17-2 gas field.

For its first job in China, the company utilised two vessels – the Audacia and Calamity Jane.

Audacia got the task to install 160 kilometres of pipelines and multiple structures in water depths up to 1,500 metres.