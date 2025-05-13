MacGregor to deliver electric cargo cranes for four Vertom’s multipurpose vessels

Back to overview
Vessels
May 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

MacGregor, part of Finland’s Cargotec, has secured an order from the Vertom Group, a Netherlands-based shipowner and maritime service provider, to deliver fully electric cargo cranes for four multipurpose vessels to be built in India.

Credit: Vertom and MacGregor

As disclosed, the vessels will be constructed at Chowgule Shipyard, and the order has been facilitated in cooperation with VARYA Tech, MacGregor’s local sales partner.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, MacGregor said, adding that each vessel will be equipped with 2 x SWL 80t – 18m fully electric cargo cranes, designed to enhance safety, reliability, and operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

Rolf van Leeuwen, Newbuilding Superintendent, Vertom, commented: “We are pleased to partner with MacGregor on this important step forward in the electrification of our fleet. These electric cranes support our commitment to safer and more sustainable operations and reflect our ambition to lead by example in responsible shipping.”

Shrikant Itagi, Director Projects, Chowgule Shipbuilding Yard, noted: “We chose MacGregor Cranes for this project due to advanced VFD electric crane technology and experience of MacGregor in delivering successful projects to Indian shipyards.”

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment and Solutions Division, MacGregor, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Vertom in bringing next-generation electric crane technology to their fleet. This order demonstrates our ability to meet the evolving demands of the shipping industry with efficient and environmentally responsible solutions.”

It is worth mentioning that in 2025, MacGregor also secured a contract for the delivery of a 100T AHC crane for a dive support vessel (DSV) owned by Saudi Arabian Jana Marine Service Company (JMS) and being built in China. The delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

