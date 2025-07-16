Maersk-backed Prometheus ready to bring sustainable e-fuels to the market

Back to overview
July 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Prometheus Fuels (Prometheus), a US-based producer of low-cost, carbon-neutral fuels backed by Denmark’s shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk, has reached commercial readiness for its proprietary e-fuels manufacturing system.

As disclosed, the company’s Titan Forge Alpha prototype has ‘successfully’ integrated a full-scale fifty-cell Faraday Reactor, validating its core technology at TRL 9, said to be the highest benchmark for real-world deployment and system maturity.

As elaborated, the Faraday Reactor is a hydrocarbon electrolyzer that converts carbon dioxide (CO2) from an integrated direct air capture (DAC) tower straight into fuel. The reactor is said to be the core of Prometheus’ system, designed to operate on varying power inputs as well as in remote, off-grid environments where wind and solar energy are abundant.

Due to this, Prometheus is reportedly the first player capable of supplying low-cost, carbon-neutral e-fuels using DAC and intermittent renewable energy for a ‘wide’ range of applications, from maritime to aviation. Moreover, the Titan Forge Alpha plant is hailed as the ‘world’s first’ operational DAC synthetic fuel facility, already generating e-methanol from air and solar power.

“We knew we had to be able to beat fossil fuels on cost from the beginning and that’s what we’ve achieved. We don’t need subsidies, we don’t need hydrogen, we don’t need biogenic point-source CO2, and we don’t need the grid,” Rob McGinnis, founder and CEO of Prometheus, commented.

He added that the company was ‘fully ready’ to turn the lowest-cost energy in the world into liquid fuels that could meet the ballooning demand for new, clean power, especially in the face of increasing efforts to decarbonize industries. It is worth noting that e-fuels are seen as a viable pathway toward net zero, in shipping as well as in other spheres, showing the potential to steer toward the global 2040 climate goals.

In addition to this, the company’s commercial-scale fuel production system named Titan Fuel Forge One is to use the same stack architecture to boost production further, Prometheus has explained.

Founded in 2019, Prometheus Fuels, which is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, has endeavored to produce at scale environmentally friendly fuels to power ships, vehicles, aircraft, factories, as well as AI data centers. It is understood that the company has thus far pre-sold more than 11 million tons of e-fuel to be delivered over the next decade.

Prometheus is supported by a number of investors beyond Maersk, which put money into the company back in 2021. These include German automobile manufacturer BMW and US-based venture capital firm Y Combinator.

