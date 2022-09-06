Magseis Fairfield concludes CCS monitoring pilot project in North Sea

September 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Magseis Renewables, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magseis Fairfield, has completed a high-resolution 3D seismic data acquisition offshore Norway over a carbon storage (CCS) area.

For this project, the company utilised its extended high-resolution (XHR) acquisition technology combined with ocean bottom nodes (OBN), to provide detailed imaging of the targeted carbon storage reservoir and the overburden.

The nodes were deployed using the company’s proprietary node drop and self-recovery technique.

According to Magseis, step change toward a more cost-effective and efficient node handling solution as it removes the need for a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

“This project secured funding through industry partners and Gassnova through the CLIMIT program. We are pleased that this project has been successfully completed to further showcase our commercially competitive technology offerings in the renewables market”, says Magseis’ CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

“We believe that combining our XHR and OBN technology provides superior data quality and that our innovative solutions reduce the associated costs to a level that will significantly accelerate the adoption“, added Tone Holm-Trudeng, Renewables’ director.

