Acquisition activity brings busy spell for TGS in Northern Europe

May 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway-based energy data and intelligence player TGS has reported a ramp-up in acquisition activity within Northern Europe, keeping the firm occupied during the summer season.

Ramford Vanguard; Source: TGS

While confirming a significant increase in acquisition activity in Northern Europe this summer, TGS confirmed the deployment of four acquisition vessels in the region: three seismic vessels and one offshore wind vessel, doubling the firm’s capacity compared to 2024.

The company underlines that all three seismic streamer vessels, which have mobilized according to plan, are currently engaged in production on 4D seismic contracts and will continue with additional 4D programs.

Carel Hooijkaas, EVP Operations at TGS, commented: “We are excited about TGS high acquisition activity level in Northern Europe this summer. The successful mobilization of our vessels and the strong contract portfolio underscore our commitment to supporting the energy companies and meeting the evolving needs of the industry.”

The Norwegian player got hold of seven 4D contracts in Northern Europe this summer, amounting to approximately 280 acquisition days. Towards the end of the season, TGS will acquire multi-client data. The Ramform Vanguard vessel has also mobilized for an offshore wind site characterization contract off the coast of the UK in late Q1 for a repeat customer.

According to the firm, this project is progressing as planned; thus, upon completion, the vessel will undertake another offshore wind site characterization contract, also in UK waters. TGS’ node-on-a-rope crew, which was scheduled to mobilize for a contract in Northern Europe in early April, completed the project in May as planned.

“With our Ramform acquisition platform, GeoStreamer technology and our Ultra High Resolution 3D technology for offshore wind site characterization I am confident we will deliver high-quality geoscience data to our clients,” added Hooijkaas.

Aside from a new deal in the East Mediterranean, TGS also got several other contracts recently, such as a shallow-water ocean bottom node (OBN) job off the coast of Trinidad.

