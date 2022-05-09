MAN Cryo to supply FGSSs for new dual-fuel car carriers

May 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

MAN Cryo, part of German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a contract with China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard for the delivery of fuel-gas supply systems (FGSSs) to a new series of two dual-fuel, 6,500 pure car carriers.

The 200-meter-long ships are being built for Swedish ship management company Wallenius Marine.

Once delivered in late 2023 and in early 2024, they will be chartered out to Volkswagen Konzernlogistik and transport new vehicles of the group for at least ten years, with ship management from Wallenius Marine.

Specifically, the ships will have multi-fuel engines (LNG/LBG/diesel/synthetic diesel), will be battery ready, and will have shore connection for zero emissions in port.

“This represents yet another world-first for MAN Cryo where the boil-off gas will be sent to the low methane-slip ME-GI via a high-pressure, boil-off-gas compressor. Due to the installed shaft generator, this further reduces the running hours on the auxiliary engines,” Henrik Malm, Managing Director at MAN Energy Solutions, Sweden and Finland, said.

According to the company, the scope of delivery includes the following:

port- and starboard-side bunkering stations

LNG storage tank with a volume of 2,300 cbm

tank connection space with low-pressure vaporizer, boil-off gas heater and two LNG pumps

high-pressure gas-handling equipment for delivery of gas to MAN B&W ME-GI two-stroke main engine

boil-off gas management system, including one high-pressure compressor

on-board nitrogen-generation system

control system as well as gas-detection system.

The FGSSs for the vessels will be delivered in 2023.

