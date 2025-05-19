MAN ES’ dual-fuel, methanol-ready GenSet passes type approval test

Back to overview
Regulation & Policy
May 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has passed the type approval test (TAT) of its MAN L35/44DF engine for use as an auxiliary GenSet and for electric propulsion, operating at constant speeds of 720 and 750 rpm, respectively.

Credit: MAN ES

The TAT involved the testing of both 35/44DF variants, namely the methane-capable 35/44DF CD and the methanol-ready 35/44CD, MAN ES revealed, adding that the event took place from April 7-11, 2025, at the Changwon headquarters of STX Engine in South Korea, with the participation of six classification societies.

As disclosed, the L35/44DF CD engine is an upgraded version of the L35/44DF CR engine, first launched in 2015. Among other features, it comes equipped with an adaptive combustion control (ACC) system that monitors the state of combustion in real time for optimal fuel-injection conditions, MAN ES noted.

The GenSet reportedly aims to reduce shipowners’ capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating costs (OPEX), while remaining relevant for the coming decades. As per MAN ES, the 35/44DF CD features minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and compared with industry standards, it can reduce methane slip by up to 85%.

Alexander Knafl, Senior Vice President, MAN ES, commented: “We have worked closely with STX over the past three years in developing the MAN 35/44DF CD. We anticipate it having broad appeal, especially among container vessels and LNG carriers. In addition to its strong output, other advantages of the MAN 35/44DF CD include its effective reduction of methane slip and its future-fuel readiness for methanol and other fuel types.”

Sephardim Koblenz, Vice President and Head of Licensing, Four-Stroke Marine & License, MAN ES, stated: “The 35/44DF CD is a future-proof concept with all the latest technology, including full connectivity and cyber security. The 35/44DF CD’s reliability, fuel efficiency, low methane-slip and cost optimisation are also crucial to the engine’s resumé. In developing this engine together with our partner, STX Engine, we furthermore had low cost and easy localisation as clear targets.”

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, MAN ES’ 7L21/31 dual-fuel methanol (DF-M) GenSet also passed the testing. As informed, the TAT was carried out in cooperation with CSSC Marine Power (CMP), the MAN ES’ licensee, in Zhenjiang, China, with the GenSet receiving approval from all major classification societies present at the event.

