Home Green Marine EPS names final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel car carrier in China

EPS names final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel car carrier in China

May 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has named its sixth 7,000 CEU dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

Courtesy of China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai)

The newbuild was given the name Lake Victoria in a ceremony held on May 7 at the Chinese shipyard, nearly two months after its launch.

With the delivery of Lake Victoria anticipated in June this year, the construction of EPS’ series of six 7,000 CEU dual-fuel car carriers will be completed.

The first unit from this fleet, Lake Herman, was delivered in 2023.

The newbuilds feature a length of 199.9 meters, a molded breadth of 38 meters, a designed draft of 8.6 meters,  a gross tonnage of 72,000, a designed speed of 19.5 knots, and 12 cargo decks in total.

The PCTCs are equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel engine and two sets of 2,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG storage tanks, with a hybrid propulsion system provided by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

Thanks to the dual-fuel hybrid power, the vessels are said to meet IMO TIER III emissions standards and are capable of reducing SOx, NOx, particulate matter, and CO2 emissions.

In November 2024, EPS booked additional LNG dual-fuel PCTCs at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jinling to support its commitment to sustainability and fleet expansion.

The order at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding encompasses four 5,500 CEU PCTCs, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The remaining two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs ordered at CMHI Jinling are expected to be delivered in 2028.

