Wallenius to build, manage two vessels for Volkswagen Group

August 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish ship design and management company Wallenius Marine has signed a contract with Volkswagen Group Logistics to build and manage two multi-fuel car carriers.

As informed, the 200-meter-long car carriers will be chartered out to Volkswagen Konzernlogistik and transported for the Volkswagen Group for at least ten years.

They will be constructed with the ability to carry 6,500 cars each.

Furthermore, the vessels will feature several smart, eco-friendly solutions including:

Multi-fuel engines (LNG/LBG/diesel/synthetic diesel) adapted for existing fuels as well as fot the more environmentally friendly choices;

Batteries/ready for battery installation in order to further reduce fuel consumption;

Shore connection for zero emissions in port;

A new design for the ramp system to save time at port;

Shaft generator of active front end type in order to reduce fuel consumption.

“These … vessels are decisive to reduce CO2 emissions sustainably. Furthermore, they enable us to use alternative fuels in the long term, and thus reduce CO2 emissions even more”, said Simon Motter, Head of Volkswagen Konzernlogistik.

The vessels will be owned by Wallenius. This means that Wallenius will be a ship-owning company, which has not been the case since Wallenius and Wilhelmsen combined their fleets and formed the joint company Wallenius Wilhelmsen in 2017.

“It makes sense for a company with a long history in the shipping industry to once again own vessels. We will also continue to provide ship management, ship design and new building services,” stated Johan Mattsson, CEO of Wallenius Marine.