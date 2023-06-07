MAN ES introduces new future-fuel methanol-ready auxiliary engine

June 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions in collaboration with STX Engine has unveiled its latest innovation: the auxiliary MAN 35/44DF CD engine.

Image credit MAN ES

The engine is designed specifically for container and LNG carrier applications,

It is based on the mature MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines and comes with a number of features for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane slip, which it reduces by up to 85% compared with market standards., MAN ES said.

With an anticipated delivery date set for mid-2024, the first commercial operation of the engine is expected by 2025.

The GenSet was developed with the clear aim of cutting down CAPEX and OPEX costs, and for being future-proof over the coming decades.

“We specifically developed the MAN 35/44DF CD in close collaboration with STX Engine to optimise the requirements of an auxiliary engine. Among other characteristics, both shipyards and shipowners greatly appreciate auxiliary engines that are easily installed and maintained, while reliability and cost-optimisation are also key,” Sephardim Koblenz, Head of Licensing, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“A major advantage of the 35/44DF CD, besides its powerful output, is its focus on cutting methane slip and positioning itself as future-fuel ready. This includes being ready for dual-fuel methanol operation by 2026,” Alexander Knafl, Head of R&D Engineering, Four-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions, added.

The key characteristics of the MAN 35/44DF CD engine include a design optimized for CAPEX and OPEX, easy integration with low engine-room investment, state-of-the-art digitalization and connectivity with robust cybersecurity measures, a compact footprint with multiple layout options for enhanced engine-room flexibility, and a power output of 560 kW/cylinder.

This high power output ensures that vessels can achieve the same performance with fewer cylinders or even engines, leading to increased efficiency, MAN ES said.

Furthermore, the MAN 35/44DF CD engine is fuel-flexible as it can accommodate biofuels, gas, and positioning itself as “future-fuel methanol-ready.” This adaptability aligns with the industry’s drive toward sustainable energy solutions.