MariApps becomes majority owner of OnboarD

January 21, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based digital technology company MariApps Marine Solutions, part of Schulte Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OnboarD, a US provider of software solutions for the global cruise industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, MariApps acquires 60% of the shares while existing shareholders Chris Daly and Jimmy Lopez retain the remaining shares and continue to lead the company.

MariApps and OnboarD have obtained new office space in Miami, Florida together with other Schulte Group entities, including cruise software specialist Rescompany Systems (Resco).

As explained, all the companies will collaborate and further enable OnboarD and its partners to offer a comprehensive range of maritime solutions and shipboard products.

According to the Singaporean firm, the strategic investment provides the opportunity to integrate and expand the established product portfolio to achieve innovative end-to-end solutions to a global cruise market.

“MariApps is delighted to add OnboarD to our portfolio of companies as we find a good synergy between Resco and OnboarD, both focusing on the cruise market. This also opens the door for MariApps and Resco to expand their marketing and business development capabilities in the US, which is one of the largest markets for ship management and cruise operations,” Sankar Ragavan, CEO, MariApps Marine Solutions group, said.

“The agreement is an exciting milestone for OnboarD as we begin the next phase of our evolution. With MariApps’ support we are confident that OnboarD can expand its market reach,” Jimmy Lopez, OnboarD’s Managing Partner, commented.

“We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with the technical teams of MariApps and Resco to enhance our suite of products and bring innovating new products to market,” Chris Daly, Managing Partner at OnboarD, added.