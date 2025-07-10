Back to overview
Home Green Marine Hyundai Glovis to deploy Avikus’ AI-driven autonomous navigation on seven PCTCs

Hyundai Glovis to deploy Avikus’ AI-driven autonomous navigation on seven PCTCs

Vessels
July 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korea’s autonomous navigation systems venture Avikus, part of HD Hyundai, has secured a contract with logistics and distribution company Hyundai Glovis to retrofit seven pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) with the AI-driven HiNAS Control solution.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI)

According to Avikus, the collaboration marks the industry’s first fleet-wide PCTC deployment of an autonomous navigation system.

Under the agreement signed on July 9, Avikus will provide its HiNAS Control hardware and software, as well as full onboard commissioning and comprehensive crew training for retrofits of seven selected PCTCs to be completed by the first half of 2026.

As explained, HiNAS Control fuses sensor and voyage data in real-time, utilizing machine-learning algorithms to provide decision support for collision avoidance, route optimization, and track control, with an aim to reduce fuel consumption and operational risk.

The retrofit contract follows a collaborative trial that began in 2024 when HiNAS Control demonstrated fuel-saving performance of up to 3.9% during pilot operations, verified through onboard data analysis, enhanced voyage-planning accuracy, and AI-based collision avoidance support, Avikus said.

Hyundai Glovis intends to leverage Avikus’ technology to support its initiative of achieving 2045 Net Zero, as part of its broader ESG strategy and company-wide digital transformation strategy.

“Embracing AI is central to Hyundai Glovis’ vision of a smarter, global logistics network that meets environmental standards,” Jungsuk Kim, VP, Shipping Division, Hyundai Glovis, commented.

“The positive operational and verified improvements in fuel efficiency and route optimization during pilot operations led to adopt HiNAS Control across seven PCTCs. This retrofit aims to improve safety and efficiency, and contribute to reduced carbon emissions in vehicle logistics.”

READ MORE

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles