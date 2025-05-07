Two large vessels at sunset
Dutch-UAE duo teams up on Perenco’s FLNG project in Gabon

Project & Tenders
May 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UAE-headquartered engineering and construction company Technomak has signed an engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and integration (EPCCI) agreement with the Netherlands’ integrated solutions provider Dixstone, an affiliate of Anglo-French oil and gas player Perenco, for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project set to feature a floating LNG (FLNG) barge Perenco is developing offshore Gabon.

Cap Lopez terminal; Source: Perenco

Describing the partnership for the Cap Lopez FLNG project as “landmark,” Technomak said this marks a major step forward in its expanding role in providing advanced offshore modular solutions that contribute to global efforts for cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint.

The agreement was signed in the UAE by Haxer Ali, Group CEO of Technomak, and Michel Gotab, Managing Director of Dixstone Gulf. Benoît de la Fouchardière, CEO of Dixstone, and El Houssain El Bouzidi, CEO of Technomak Process Systems, were also present.

Source: Dixstone via LinkedIn

“We are honored to be chosen by Dixstone for this impactful LNG infrastructure project. Technomak’s modular EPC capabilities will play a key role in ensuring a safe, timely, and forward-looking execution that supports the global movement toward sustainable energy,” said Technomak’s CEO. 

Dixstone got the construction, procurement, and integration deal for the project following the final investment decision (FID) for an LNG plant to be built at the Cap Lopez oil terminal in early 2023. The Dutch player will build and assemble the liquefaction barge in Dubai before deploying it at the Cap Lopez terminal.

The Cap Lopez FLNG facility is envisaged to have an annual production capacity of 700,000 tons of LNG and 25,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with a storage capacity of 137,000 cubic meters in a former gas tanker converted to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit.

The project is expected to expand on the existing Cap Lopez oil export terminal once it comes online, which is scheduled for 2026.

Source: Dixstone via Linkedin

“Technomak’s deep expertise in executing complex offshore EPC projects is a valuable asset. We are confident that this partnership will deliver a robust and efficient FLNG solution for gas monetization and Africa’s cleaner energy. At Dixstone, we believe in investing for the long term, create value through synergy, and drive excellence, principles that are at the heart of this collaboration,” noted Gotab.

Earlier this year, Aragon, an affiliate of Seatrium, was picked to provide the LNG liquefaction technology for the FLNG project.

