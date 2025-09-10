Marine license application filed for one of UK’s largest power projects
September 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

SSEN Transmission has submitted a marine license application for the Scottish marine elements of the Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) project between Scotland and England, set to become one of the biggest electricity transmission projects in the UK.

The application, submitted to the Marine Directorate – Licensing Operations Team (MD-LOT), covers the installation and operation of the subsea cable both in Scottish waters and inshore where the cable meets land.

The milestone follows years of development, including marine survey campaigns, capturing extensive engagement on the cable route design with marine users, other offshore developers and stakeholders to ensure the project can be delivered responsibly and with minimal impact to the marine environment, SSEN Transmission said.

A determination from MD-LOT is expected within the next twelve months.

“In preparing our application, we’ve worked closely with local communities – including marine stakeholders – and collaborated with other third-party developers and asset owners in the region,” said James Johnson, EGL3 Project Director.

“We would like to thank all those who provided feedback as part of our pre-application consultation process, which has been so valuable in helping to shape our proposals. We now look forward to working with the MD-LOT team and other stakeholders throughout the determination process.”

The proposed 2 GW, 525 kV EGL3 HVDC link will run between Longside in Aberdeenshire and Walpole in Norfolk, using a 680-kilometer subsea and underground cable route.

From the landfall point at Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire, the route is proposed to continue onshore with an approximately 100-kilometer underground cable route to the converter station site in West Norfolk.

Construction is proposed to start in 2029, with the aim of the link being fully operational by 2033.

SSEN Transmission is developing the project in a joint venture with National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

