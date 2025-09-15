Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT named preferred bidder for UK’s subsea green electricity superhighway

NKT named preferred bidder for UK’s subsea green electricity superhighway

Project & Tenders
September 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) offshore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector between Scotland and England, set to become one of the biggest electricity transmission projects in the UK.

SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission have selected NKT as the preferred bidder to provide the 525 kV HVDC power cable system for EGL3, with the power cable connection to have an expected total route length of around 680 kilometers, comprising both onshore and offshore cable sections.

The proposed 2 GW link will run between Longside in Aberdeenshire and Walpole in Norfolk.

“We are honoured to be selected as the preferred bidder for EGL3, a key project in the upgrade and decarbonisation of Great Britain’s power system,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.

“This milestone marks the continuation of our strong collaboration with SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the development of the UK’s power transmission grid through our extensive experience in large-scale HVDC turnkey projects.”

The parties are now proceeding with negotiations to enter a firm contract.

Related Article

Construction of EGL3 is proposed to start in 2029, with the aim of the link being fully operational by 2033.

Hitachi Energy was recently named the preferred bidder for HVDC converter stations in Scotland and England.

“Appointing NKT as preferred bidder for the subsea cable system marks a significant milestone for EGL3. The project will be vital in unlocking Scotland’s vast renewable energy resources, ensuring they can reach homes and businesses across Great Britain, while strengthening the resilience of the transmission network. This announcement is another important step as we work to deliver a network for net zero,” said James Johnson, Deputy Project Director for EGL3 at SSEN Transmission.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles