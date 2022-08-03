Marlinks to monitor cables at Baltic Sea offshore wind farm

August 3, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Marlinks has won a contract to provide cable health monitoring services for the Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm located offshore Germany in the Baltic Sea.

According to Marlinks, Arcadis Ost 1 is situated in an area of the Baltic Sea where challenging seabed conditions are present and a swampy topsoil layer accelerates the embedment of the subsea cable in lower soil layers and increases the risk for overheating.

Using its Real Time Thermal Rating (RTTR) services, the conductor temperatures of the subsea cables will be monitored with high accuracy, preventing the cable from overheating during normal and peak situations, the company said.

“In the Baltic Sea, the structure of the bottom is not solid and there is very little seabed mobility. Therefore, the top layer of the bottom is very mushy. There is a risk that the cable will be buried too deep in the ground and will get too hot. For this reason, RTTR is necessary during this project,” Marlinks stated.

Related Article Posted: 14 days ago 50Hertz connects Arcadis Ost offshore substation to German grid Posted: 14 days ago

The Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm will comprise 27 Vestas V174-9.5MW turbines situated some 20 kilometers off the Rügen island.

JDR is supplying 45 kilometers of 33kV inter-array cables for the project, while Global Offshore is in charge of the installation.

The 257 MW project is slated for commissioning in 2023.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: