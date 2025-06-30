Nexans' new cable layer traveling from Poland to Norway to complete construction
Back to overview
Home Subsea Nexans’ new cable layer traveling from Poland to Norway to finalize construction

Nexans’ new cable layer traveling from Poland to Norway to finalize construction

Vessels
June 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The partially outfitted hull of a new cable-laying vessel (CLV) being built for Nexans has started its journey from Poland to Norway, where it will be finalized.

Source: CRIST S.A. via LinkedIn

Based on an ST-297 CLV design by Skipsteknisk, Nexans Electra, ordered as the second vessel by Nexans at Norway’s Ulstein Verft, is an updated version of the sister vessel Nexans Aurora, delivered in 2021.

The Polish CRIST shipyard reported today, June 30, that the partially outfitted hull of the CLV had left the shipyard in Gdynia and is on its way to Norway.

The grand block ceremony for the vessel was celebrated on September 10, 2024, at CRIST, with the remaining processes such as engineering, outfitting, system integration, equipment preparations, testing, sea trials, and finalization to take place at Ulstein Verft.

The cable layer, 155.2 meters long and 31 meters wide, is designed for laying and servicing power and fiber-optic cables. Equipped with three turntables boasting a 13,500-ton loading capacity, it will be capable of bundle laying of up to four cables simultaneously, hosting a range of subsea tooling including jetting and burial tools.

Palfinger is delivering a comprehensive equipment package, Remacut, part of NOV, the cable-lay equipment, Red Rock an upgraded crane package, and Hydroniq Coolers several of its Pleat seawater coolers.

Delivery is expected next year.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles