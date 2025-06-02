Back to overview
Home Green Marine Marubeni unveils investment in Gearbulk

Marubeni unveils investment in Gearbulk

Business & Finance
June 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese sōgō shōsha Marubeni Coporation has decided to invest in Gearbulk Holding AG, the world’s ‘largest’ open hatch shipping operator, based in Switzerland.

Courtesy of Marubeni

Following this investment, set to be completed once certain preconditions are fulfilled, Gearbulk will become an equity-method affiliate of Marubeni.

As Offshore Energy reported in January 2025, Gearbulk became a consolidated subsidiary company of Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). Back then, MOL’s stake in Gearbulk increased to 72%.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Through this investment, Marubeni intends to further strengthen and expand its vessel ownership and operation functions. In collaboration with Gearbulk and MOL, the Japanese trading company also plans to pioneer new business domains in open hatch vessel operations, aiming to maximize revenue opportunities and drive further growth in its shipping business.

Marubeni, through its Singapore-based subsidiary MMSL, has been active in the vessel ownership business for many years and has built a strong partnership with Gearbulk through over 20 years of chartering and leasing transactions.

“By providing Gearbulk with Marubeni’s vessel ownership capabilities and global network, Marubeni aims to contribute to the sustainable enhancement of Gearbulk’s corporate value,” the trading company explained.

To remind, Marubeni revealed its intention to buy the 28% stake in Gearbulk from Kristian Jebsen and his family in October 2024.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Last year, Gearbulk ordered a fleet of ammonia/methanol-ready 82,300 dwt open hatch newbuildings at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in Guangzhou, China. The six Pulpmax units are slated for delivery in 2027.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles