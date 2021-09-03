McDermott installs platform with largest jacket in Vietnam

September 3, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Offshore construction and engineering firm McDermott has completed the transportation and installation subcontract of the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet (SVDN) gas and condensate field developments in the Nam Con Son Basin, offshore Vietnam.

The EPCIC contractor was PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C). The subcontract was awarded to McDermott in May 2018 by PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) Offshore Service Joint Stock Company for Idemitsu Gas Production Co., Ltd. (IGP).

McDermott said on Thursday that the scope of work included transportation and installation services for the central processing platform jacket, wellhead service deck, and topside floatover.

“SVDN is another great example of our One McDermott Way execution model that utilizes best-in-class resources from our offices in Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Houston for engineering and project management”, said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific.

Completion of campaign one included a jacket launch using McDermott’s Derrick Barge 30 (DB30) in a water depth of approximately 372 feet (113.4 meters). At 12,600 metric tons, it is the heaviest and largest jacket launched in Vietnam at that water depth.

Campaign two included the largest floatover installation of a central processing platform topside in Vietnam, weighing 14,500 metric tons. The installation was achieved through a tight-slot floatover with less than four inches of clearance on either side.

McDermott completed over 300,000 work hours with zero lost-time incidents on the project.