WATCH: Methanol-ready energy subsea construction vessel makes a splash in Vietnam
July 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

An energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV) being built in Vietnam for Norwegian shipping company Rem Offshore has hit the water one month ahead of schedule. Once delivered next year, the vessel will perform heavy construction work in offshore wind and subsea arenas with net-zero emissions.

Following the initial steel cutting on July 3, 2024, the keel laying ceremony for the REM Pioneer took place on October 24, 2024, at the Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

Rem Offshore reported yesterday, July 1, that REM Pioneer was launched at Song Cam a full month ahead of plan.

Hull construction continues, and in the autumn outfitting will begin at Myklebust Verft, the company announced.

The ESCV will use a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today’s market and will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries.

The vessel’s working deck is over 1,400 m2 and it is prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind. It can accommodate 120 persons.

Norway’s Corvus Energy will provide energy storage systems (ESS) for the new vessel, while Brunvoll will deliver a thruster package.

Delivery is on track for August 2026.

The steel-cutting ceremony for Rem Offshore’s second ESCV was held in February. REM Ocean will be commissioned in 2027 when it will begin operating on a long-term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services for Equinor.

