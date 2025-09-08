McDermott picks up job on Louisiana’s proposed LNG project

Rendering of the proposed Monkey Island LNG terminal
September 8, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Monkey Island LNG (MILNG), a private company addressing the global energy crisis and growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the development of U.S. natural gas infrastructure, has hired McDermott, a U.S. offshore engineering and construction player, on a master services agreement (MSA) for work at its planned world-scale natural gas liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Rendering of the proposed Monkey Island LNG terminal; Source: Monkey Island LNG via LinkedIn

McDermott will provide front-end engineering and planning services for the Monkey Island LNG facility, contributing to an increase in LNG output by up to 60% per acre with its compact, modular LNG train design than comparable projects and building on the selection of ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade process.

Based on the MSA, which is expected to transition into a final engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract aligned with the timing of Monkey Island LNG’s financing activities, the U.S. offshore engineering and construction firm will provide engineering, execution planning, and pricing for the facility’s EPC phase.

Greg Michaels, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Monkey Island LNG, commented: “By leveraging LNG mega-modules, we dramatically reduce the site footprint required for world-scale LNG production, which drives down project costs and risks.

“The project represents a $25 billion investment across two phases, positioning it among the largest private energy infrastructure developments in North America and designed to maximize LNG production with fewer acres.”

While engineering and permitting are expected to begin in 2026, the first LNG production is targeted for the early 2030s. This project will be led by McDermott’s Houston team and supported by its engineering group in Gurugram, India.

Located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, the project’s Phase 1 entails three LNG trains with a capacity of 5.2 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) each and a combined production of 15.6 mtpa. However, the expansion plans include two additional LNG trains, projected to bring total capacity to 26 mtpa.

Rob Shaul, Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions at McDermott, emphasized: “This award underscores the depth of expertise of McDermott in LNG and modular design.

“Our integrated delivery model—including self-perform construction and a global network of McDermott-owned fabrication yards—positions us to deliver a solution that maximizes value while minimizing risk.”

