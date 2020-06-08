McDermott wraps up Shell job off Sarawak

U.S. engineering and construction services company McDermott International has completed the Pan Malaysia transportation and installation projects offshore Sarawak for Shell and SapuraOMV.

The Pan Malaysia transportation and installation projects, awarded in November 2018, included the transport and installation of jackets, topsides, and pipelines for the Gorek, Larak, and Bakong gas fields.

McDermott’s vessel, the Derrick Barge 30, was used to install the structures and pipelines, including the longest corrosion-resistant alloy pipeline in Malaysia.

It is worth noting that McDermott also fabricated risers and spools in its fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia. The offshore campaign began in the second quarter of 2019.

At the time of the award, McDermott stated that both contracts were “sizable” and that the contracts were awarded by Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sapura Exploration and Production. The company defines a sizable contract as between $1 million and $50 million.

Ian Prescott, McDermott senior VP for Asia Pacific, said on Monday: “McDermott’s commitment to safety resulted in 1.3 million work hours without a lost-time injury on the project.

“The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health in Malaysia recognized these results—naming McDermott as a finalist [in its safety award competition] for its work on the Pan Malaysia transportation and installation projects“.