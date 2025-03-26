Back to overview
Shell picks McDermott to provide 'full suite of offerings' for its portfolio

Shell picks McDermott to provide ‘full suite of offerings’ for its portfolio

March 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. offshore engineering and construction player McDermott has secured an enterprise framework agreement (EFA) with the UK-headquartered energy giant Shell for engineering and procurement services and integrated project management team services (IPMT).

Malikai platform offshore Malaysia (for illustration purposes only); Source: Shell

Under the three-year agreement with two one-year options, McDermott is set to provide the full suite of its offerings across its low-carbon solutions, offshore Middle East, and subsea and floating facilities business lines.

The U.S. player says it will leverage its global engineering centers to support Shell with developing and executing world-class feasibility and front-end engineering solutions.

According to Maurizio Coratella, McDermott’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, his company’s global execution model makes it the ideal partner to support Shell in the execution of its upcoming project portfolio.

“By combining our low-carbon engineering, procurement, construction and installation delivery, strategic partnerships, technology innovation, fabrication and offshore installation capacity, we have the agility to progress our joint journey to net zero while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” noted Coratella.

McDermott is in charge of what it says is a large portfolio of deepwater projects for Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Western Australia, and Malaysia.

One of these is the Whale deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf’s Perdido Corridor, for which McDermott recently completed engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) activities.

Meanwhile, Shell’s Brazilian subsidiary recently reached a final investment decision (FID) for its Gato do Mato deepwater development project in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin off the coast of Brazil.

Shortly after that, MODEC won an operations and maintenance contract for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel destined to work on this project.

