McDermott’s Amazon gets its J-lay gear

February 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

The latest milestone includes the delivery of an innovative and complete J-lay system.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

Royal IHC has been modifying McDermott’s pipelay and construction vessel Amazon in the port of Rotterdam for several months.

On behalf of Royal IHC, Heerema’s Sleipnir has now successfully installed the J-lay Tower onto McDermott’s vessel.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago McDermott Hires Royal IHC for Amazon Modification Posted: over 2 years ago

IHC manages the whole modification of this project, from the design through to the integration of the new equipment.

Initial engineering began on the project in October 2017 and transitioned into full engineering design in January 2018.

The physical modifications comprised the removal of the existing pipelay system and its replacement with a new J-lay system with a top dynamic capacity of 1,500 tonnes.

The J-lay system will be able to handle every variety of pipe including normal flowlines, export lines, and various pipe-in-pipe configurations, ranging in size from 4.5 to 24 inches with wall thicknesses approaching 2 inches.