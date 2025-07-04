VARD launches hybrid cable lay & construction vessel for Japanese offshore wind (Video)

VARD via LinkedIn (Screenshot)
July 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian ship designer and shipbuilder VARD has launched the hybrid power cable lay and construction vessel it is building for the Japanese company Toyo Construction at its shipyard in Romania.

Source: VARD via LinkedIn (Screenshot)

VARD held the keel laying ceremony in September 2024 for the vessel, while this March the aft part of NB 980 arrived from Braila, Romania, to Tulcea to be joined with the forward parts of the hull. Finalization works will be carried out in Norway.

According to the company, the vessel has an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing it to be used in both shallow waters and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects.

VARD said this was the first time it was building a vessel at two hull yards.

Watch the launch

Watch video here

Vard Electro is delivering SeaQ equipment and solutions, with Vard Interiors delivering modern interior solutions and green HVAC R system. Huisman is supplying a full electric 250mt hybrid boom subsea crane and a 100mt knuckle boom crane.

The self-propelled cable-laying vessel will be powered by five main gensets and two batteries and will have a carrying capacity of 9,000 tons. It will have a maximum transit speed of 13 knots and will comprise 90 single cabins for 90 persons on board.

Completion is expected by Q2 2026.

