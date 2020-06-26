MDL backs Ocean Installer on Balder decom job

MDL has completed a double decommissioning scope providing support to Ocean Installer on the Balder X field.

MDL SURF equipment, project engineering team as well as offshore personnel facilitated the recovery of risers and umbilicals on the Balder FPSO, as part of the redevelopment programme on the Norwegian North Sea field.

The work scope took place in Q4 2019 and Q2 2020.

The first phase saw two MDL horizontal spreads utilised on board the Olympic Challenger vessel.

Ocean Installer used an MDL 4-track pipelay tensioner and overboarding chute to recover the flexibles for cutting on board.

For the Q2 2020 campaign, MDL spreads were on the Viking Neptun.

The second campaign used MDL HLS with the 4-track tensioner to recover various products in 2- and 4- track mode.

Cutting them into sections followed for disposal during the recovery operations.

By using the MDL HLS, Ocean Installer removed approximately 130 buoyancy modules during recovery.

Finally, decommissioning of the lines allows for the FPSO to transit to the shore for life extension works.

Steve Morrison, project engineering manager, said:

“Our flexible and open approach ensured that we were ready to step in at the appropriate stages of the project, working to the client’s schedule.

“This included a safe mobilisation of our assets and personnel in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the recent engineering and execution of transpooling of MEG lines, we look forward to continuing our support to Ocean Installer in Norway and globally.”