Mermaid takes delivery of 2005-built pipelay vessel

January 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Mermaid Maritime’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services Thailand (MSST) has taken delivery of the pipelay vessel Resiliant, previously known as Swiber Conquest.

Courtesy of Ocentra Offshore

MSST signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Swiber Holdings for the purchase of the pipelay vessel at the beginning of November 2021 for a total consideration of $7 million.

The acquisition comes as the next step in the company’s goal of becoming a key provider of decommissioning services in Thailand and the surrounding region, MSST said.

To remind, the offshore vessel provider entered into a joint venture with Meitech in 2020 to enhance offshore transport, installation, and decommissioning capabilities in Thailand.

Resiliant is a pipelay and accommodation work barge previously owned by Swiber’s subsidiary, Resiliant Offshore.

The 102-meter long vessel has a 300-ton crane, a 120-tone pipelay tension system, and can accommodate 284 persons. It was built in 2005.