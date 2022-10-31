Metocean measurement campaign to start at Scottish floating wind farm site

October 31, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Partrac will soon deploy a floating LiDAR Buoy at the site of the Buchan floating wind project offshore Scotland, which is being developed by Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), a consortium comprising BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e.

The deployment is estimated to be carried out on 15 November, subject to weather conditions, using the vessel Isle of Jura. The floating LiDAR buoy will be anchored to the seabed by a mooring chain and a ground weight.

The metocean equipment will remain at the Buchan project site for two years, during which time maintenance visits will be undertaken every three months.

Floating Energy Allyance secured the rights for the project site at the beginning of this year through the ScotWind leasing round. The site is located some 75 kilometres to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The consortium plans to build a floating offshore wind farm with a capacity of approximately 1 GW, whose wind turbines will be installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations.