Alotta's floating solar power plant at Emilsen Fisk's facility in Båfjordstranda, Norway
Second floating solar plant on the way for Norway's northernmost fish farm

Second floating solar plant on the way for Norway’s northernmost fish farm

June 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Norwegian fish farming company Emilsen Fisk has ordered a second floating solar power plant from Ålesund-based Alotta, just weeks after commissioning the first unit.

Photo: Marius Beck Dahle. Source: Alotta

According to Alotta, the system, an Alotta Circle Mc120, has already supplied over 90% of the site’s energy needs through solar and battery storage, reducing diesel usage.

“We were curious to see how solar power would perform in real conditions – and we got the answer quickly. The diesel generator has barely been running,” said Roy Emilsen, Managing Director of Emilsen Fisk. 

“It’s quiet at the site – in the best possible way. We’re saving money, reducing emissions, and improving the working environment. That’s why we’re now ordering system number two.”

Alotta said it specializes in floating solar solutions tailored for maritime environments, providing off-grid energy to feed barges through solar-battery systems. According to the company, the technology is increasingly displacing diesel across aquaculture operations.

“This is a clear sign of the shift happening in aquaculture. A new energy reality is emerging – in places where diesel used to rule, we now see quiet, renewable energy coming from solar and battery systems,” said Kari-Elin Hildre, CEO of Alotta.

“When a customer like Emilsen Fisk orders a second installation after just a few weeks of operation, it’s not only about technology. It’s about trust, ambition, and a shared commitment to moving aquaculture into the future. Real change happens when technology and ambition align.”

The installations have been partly funded by Enova, the Norwegian state enterprise supporting decarbonization. Alotta notes that this support structure plays an important role in driving adoption.

“These incentive programs help more and more fish farmers take the leap – both those without shore power and those already using battery hybrids but wanting to go even greener with solar,” said Egil Hjelmeland, Chief Sales Officer at Alotta. 

Alotta CTO Erik Rongved said the performance results are in line with expectations.

“We see this time and time again: with the right system design, solar and battery can cover most of the power needs – and the diesel generator can remain idle. This leads to lower operating costs, less maintenance, and a better everyday experience for staff,” Rongved added.

The second unit is set to be delivered in autumn.

In February, Alotta, in collaboration with compatriot fish farming company Emilsen Fisk, was installing a floating solar power plant at the latter’s facility in Båfjordstranda, making it the “world’s northernmost floating solar power plant.”

