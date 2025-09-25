Many people standing in several lines at the FSO Chalchi steel-cutting ceremony
Mexico-bound FSO enters construction phase as Aztec-inspired name is unveiled

September 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, a provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, and Chinese COSCO Shipping have held a steel-cutting ceremony for a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit destined for Mexico’s inaugural deepwater project.

FSO Chalchi steel-cutting ceremony; Source: SBM Offshore via LinkedIn

The event for FSO Chalchi was held on September 20 at COSCO Shipping’s shipyard in Qidong, China. The milestone marks the official start of construction of the FSO and the beginning of a new chapter for the Trion project, Mexico’s first deepwater development.

As explained by SBM, the FSO’s name is inspired by Chalchiuhtlicue, the Aztec water deity, symbolizing the project’s strong connection to Mexico’s rich heritage. It will work in the Perdido Belt of the western Gulf of Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometers south of the US/Mexico maritime border.

“We are proud to support Mexico’s inaugural deepwater development in collaboration with Woodside, and its partner Pemex, leveraging SBM Offshore’s proven experience and commitment to innovation. Looking ahead, we’re eager to continue driving excellence and delivering results alongside our talented teams,” said SBM Offshore.

Source: SBM Offshore via LinkedIn

The Suezmax-based FSO will be moored at the Trion field in 2,300 meters of water and store up to 950,000 barrels of crude oil over its 27-year design life. It will feature a disconnectable turret mooring (DTM) system engineered by SBM Offshore, for which first steel was cut in February.

SBM Offshore was put in charge of constructing an FSO for the Trion development thanks to a contract secured in 2024. Under the deal, the Dutch player will lease the unit for 20 years, during which it will be used at Trion.

The Trion project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy, which is the 60% owner and operator, and PEMEX, holding a 40% interest.

This comes on the heels of Woodside’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) heads of agreement (HoA) with Türkiye’s BOTAŞ. The two majors agreed on the supply of around 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years, with volumes mostly coming from Woodside’s recently approved Louisiana LNG project.

