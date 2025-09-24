Construction site by the sea
Turkish major signs up for LNG from Woodside’s Louisiana project

September 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Australia’s oil and gas giant Woodside Energy has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with Türkiye’s state-owned Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. (BOTAŞ) to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG), mostly coming from its project under development in Louisiana.

Louisiana LNG site; Source: Woodside Energy

Under the deal, Woodside will deliver around 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years starting from 2030, with volumes mostly coming from its Louisiana LNG project. The deal remains subject to signing a binding sales and purchase agreement.

Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAŞ Chairman and General Manager, signed the agreement with Daniel Kalms, Woodside’s Chief Operating Officer International. The signing was witnessed by Alparslan Bayraktar, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, during his visit to the U.S. for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We believe this will be the beginning of a successful relationship between BOTAŞ and Woodside,” stated Bayraktar. “The companies have already expressed their intention to expand the relationship beyond a proposed LNG sales agreement and build a strategic cooperation in the wider region, and we fully support this vision.”

Three men standing at an LNG supply deal signing ceremony
LNG HoA signing ceremony; Source: Alparslan Bayraktar via Facebook

According to Kalms, the agreement strengthens the relationship between the U.S. and Türkiye and paves the way for building a larger strategic relationship with BOTAŞ that supports energy security and economic growth for both countries.

Kalms said: “This is a landmark Heads of Agreement between Woodside and BOTAS as it is the inaugural long-term LNG supply arrangement between our companies. More importantly, it stands as a testament to BOTAS’s confidence in the Louisiana LNG project, the US LNG sector and Woodside’s reputation for reliability and operational excellence.”

The HoA follows an LNG supply deal between the Turkish player and Mercuria, envisaging the delivery of 4 billion cubic meters (cbm) of U.S.-sourced natural gas equivalent of LNG per year for 20 years.

Related Article

Formerly known as Driftwood LNG, the Louisiana LNG project is a three-train foundation development with a capacity of 16.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The final investment decision (FID) for the project was reached in April 2025,

Earlier this month, Woodside held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, noting that the work on the first of three LNG trains is now more than 22% complete. The Australian firm is targeting first LNG production from the project in 2029.

Several majors have expressed interest in the project, including BP, which will provide gas to feed the Louisiana plant, and Aramco, which expressed interest in getting equity in an offtake from Louisiana LNG. A deal was also signed with Petronas for 1 mtpa of LNG from the project for 15 years, starting in 2028.

