Meyer Werft
Meyer Werft unveils climate-neutral cruise ship concept for people aged 80+

Innovation
April 7, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has presented a new climate-neutral ship concept targeting older people.

Courtesy of Meyer Werft

The innovative ship project, named Serenity, has been presented at a cruise event in Miami, Florida. No other details (dimensions, eco-friendly features) have been shared.

“For the first time, ideation for a climate-neutral cruise ship concept is now being presented specifically for the increasingly older target group of over-80s,” Meyer Werft said.

As explained, the starting point for this ship concept is the demographic change with a focus on America and Europe. In 2100, people in their eighties and older will have the same size population as the age group 65 and older today in the USA.

“We derived a new target group from this, which we called 80+, and took a look at what needs and requirements such a target group would have,” Tim Krug from the Meyer Werft Concept Development commented.

“Put simply, today there are ships for young, middle-aged and old, and in future there will be a need for a subdivided older target group. However, it is important to note that we are not talking about a nursing home. Serenity would offer services for people who live in independent living homes with some additional features from assisted living homes. Good examples are additional requirements in terms of walking routes on board, e.g. corridor widths and social interactions as well as the passenger flow and orientation on board in general,” Krug continued.

In related news, Meyer Werft is about to deliver the ‘first’ passenger ship in 30 years to be constructed under the supervision of the Japanese flag and ‘the largest’ Japanese-flagged cruise ship ever made.

The 52,200 GT Asuka III is planned to be delivered this spring. The ship features numerous innovations for environmental protection and will be fueled with the low-emission fuel LNG.

