Disney Adventure
Back to overview
Home Methanol Green methanol-fueled Disney Adventure makes first foray into the world

Green methanol-fueled Disney Adventure makes first foray into the world

Vessels
April 23, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Disney Adventure, hailed as the first in the cruise industry to be powered by green methanol, has touched water for the first time as it left the Meyer Wismar construction hall in Germany.

Credit: Disney Cruise Line

According to the US-based Disney Cruise Line, the soon-to-be 208,000 gross tons cruise ship was floated out of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft’s Wismar yard on April 19, 2025. Now that it has been launched, construction work, including the finishing touches, is set to ensue ahead of sea trials.

The sea trials will reportedly be performed in the Baltic Sea later this summer, after which the newbuilding is expected to embark on a voyage to its home port in Singapore.

As informed, Disney Adventure boasts an overall length of 342 meters, a beam of 46.4 meters, and a draft of 9.5 meters. The ship is projected to be able to board around 6,000 passengers.

As the cruise line has noted, the vessel is considered to be the first one in the cruise industry to be fueled by one of the cleanest energy sources currently available: green methanol. Green methanol is produced from renewable sources, thus leading to a reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) of up to 95% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80%, as per the trade association Methanol Institute.

Disney Adventure, which was previously known as Global Dream, was initially booked in 2016, with the keel laying ceremony held in September 2018. It is understood that the cruise ship was initially planned to be constructed to fit over 9,000 passengers.

As informed, the vessel’s previous owner had filed for bankruptcy before completing it, enabling Disney Cruise Line to secure it at a “favorable” price in November 2022, according to the company.

At the end of March 2023, it was announced that the newbuild’s home would be in Singapore for the first five years starting from 2025.

Papenburg-based Meyer Werft has worked on a number of ships for the American cruise player, including Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Destiny, Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. This series of vessels is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), with Disney Wish—which was launched in February 2022—being the inaugural unit.

The keel laying ceremony for Disney Treasure was held at the end of March 2023, while the company rang the welcome bell for the newbuilding in October 2024, just over a month after the vessel was launched. The keel for the LNG-powered Disney Destiny was laid in March last year.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles