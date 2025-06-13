Meyer Werft picks TMC compressors for Carnival’s LNG-powered cruise ships

Back to overview
Vessels
June 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has selected Norway-based TMC Compressors to supply the marine compressed air system for two LNG-powered cruise ships being built for Carnival Cruise Line, part of cruise giant Carnival Corporation.

As part of the order, TMC will deliver a complete marine compressed air system consisting of instrument and service air compressors with an associated air treatment system to each cruise vessel. TMC will also supply the air treatment system for the starting air system.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

“LNG is increasingly being used as primary fuel for both operations at sea and in port and the fuel has become an important stepping stone toward a carbon neutral maritime industry. Our job as a supplier is to match this with energy efficient technologies, which our marine compressed air systems are designed to be, in order to facilitate lower operating costs and emissions to air,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC Compressor’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

The systems will be delivered to two 180,000-tonne cruise ships that Meyer Werft is building for Carnival Cruise Line. The vessels will be 344 meters long, 42 meters wide, and capable of carrying 6,400 passengers.

As informed, Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku have built nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion for four cruise lines in Carnival Corporation’s portfolio on a joint technical platform since 2018. The two new ships will also be built on this platform.

In April this year, the German shipyard started constructing the fourth, environmentally friendly Excel-class cruise vessel for Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship named Carnival Festivale will be able to run on LNG, anticipated to achieve ‘significant’ reductions of harmful pollutant emissions.

The newbuild is slated for delivery in 2027. Once handed over, the Carnival Festivale will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, together with its sister vessel Mardi Gras, which is hailed as the Americas’ ‘inaugural’ LNG-fueled ship.

