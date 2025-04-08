MHI expands presence in Australia to boost developments in hydrogen, ammonia and CCUS

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
April 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japanese major Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has established a branch office of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Australia (MHI-AUS) in Perth, Western Australia, to accelerate business developments in hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

As a base for decarbonization business, the new office will complement MHI-AUS’s head office in Sydney to enable a “swift” response to customer needs in the country’s market, MHI stressed, referring to Perth as the “main economic center of all western Australia which serves as a major base of operations involving environmental protection.”

Western Australia state is said to be currently undergoing robust economic development primarily based on its mining and natural resources industries, and Perth in particular is, reportedly, playing a significant role in this growth. It is understood that the city is also achieving infrastructure development spurred by legislative and policy support measures of the state government, pursuant to hydrogen, ammonia and CCUS, resulting in growth in business opportunities relating to decarbonization projects.

Going forward, through the new branch office, MHI seeks to deepen cooperative ties with local partner companies and further enhance the provision of services to local customers, thereby contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society in Australia.

It is worth noting that at the beginning of 2025, Australia’s Port of Newcastle signed a formal advisory agreement with MHI to advance its Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) project, which is expected to enable the production, storage, distribution and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and ammonia.

The agreement, which builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2023, will, reportedly, enable the port to draw upon MHI’s knowledge and expertise in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen and ammonia, providing insight to support the CEP’s front end engineering design (FEED) studies, which are currently underway.

