Home Tidal & Wave Energy Minesto’s Dragon 12 hits 25% performance boost after tether upgrade

Minesto’s Dragon 12 hits 25% performance boost after tether upgrade

Business Developments & Projects
June 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto’s upgraded Dragon 12 tidal energy device, deployed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, has reached a performance milestone, delivering a 25% increase in power output following the installation of a longer tether.

Source: Minesto

According to Minesto, the ten-meter extension to the tether, completed in mid-May, aligns with simulation forecasts and confirms performance improvements based on earlier modelling. 

The company said that the operational data validates production volumes outlined in its business cases for commercial expansion in the Faroe Islands.

“We are really pleased to have Dragon 12 in operation with increased performance in solid alignment with computer simulated predictions. This underscores the electricity production volumes used in our Dragon farm business cases and thereby reduce investor risks,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The Vestmanna site continues to serve as a demonstration platform. It has recently hosted visits from utility partners, energy ministries, and prospective commercial customers, Minesto said. The company aims to leverage the operational data and its development plans to advance toward a commercial-scale tidal array.

“With the generated Dragon 12 production data and solid build-out plans in place, we are eager to engage investors and partners in taking the next step towards the world’s first Dragon Farm – an array of Minesto’s unique power plants,” added Edlund.

At the end of May, Minesto resumed electricity production from its 1.2 MW Dragon 12 tidal kite Luna in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, following an upgrade period, most prominently including a longer tether.

In December 2024, Minesto finalized the design and technical specifications for its upgraded Dragon 12 tidal energy system, marking a step toward deploying the first Dragon farm at Hestfjord in the Faroe Islands. 

