Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Minesto’s megawatt-scale tidal kite returns to action after upgrade

Minesto’s megawatt-scale tidal kite returns to action after upgrade

Business Developments & Projects
May 20, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto has resumed electricity production from its 1.2 MW Dragon 12 tidal kite Luna in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, following an upgrade period, most prominently including a longer tether.

Source: Minesto

According to Minesto, the Dragon 12 is now back in operation and supplying power to the grid. The system features an extended tether configuration, which is being tested as part of ongoing operations.

Alongside power production, the site has hosted study visits from customers and stakeholders, as the company continues its testing program in the Vestmanna Strait.

“The initial electricity production with the updated tether looks promising and in line with our expectations. We are excited to continue our testing, and satisfactory to keep pushing forward in production mode,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Minesto said the current production phase marks a step forward in its commercial-scale tidal energy deployment plans.

In December 2024, Minesto finalized the design and technical specifications for its upgraded Dragon 12 tidal energy system, marking a step toward deploying the first Dragon farm at Hestfjord in the Faroe Islands. 

Norway-based classification society DNV completed an independent technical review of Minesto’s Dragon-class technology in February, reinforcing the investment case for its planned 10 MW array in the Faroe Islands.

Just recently, Minesto was selected to participate in the Global Innovation Accelerator (GIA), a program funded by the Swedish Energy Agency and operated by Business Sweden.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles