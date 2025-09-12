Minesto's Dragon 4 tidal energy device (Courtesy of Minesto)
Marine Energy

Minesto brings Dragon 4 tidal kite back from North Atlantic operations

Business Developments & Projects
September 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto’s Dragon 4 tidal energy kite, named “Íðunn,” has been brought back from its production duty at the company’s North Atlantic demonstration site, where it has been generating electricity for the Faroe Islands grid.

According to Minesto, the 100 kW Dragon 4 is part of the company’s portfolio of modular underwater power plants designed to convert tidal streams and ocean currents into renewable electricity. 

The technology, developed by the Swedish company headquartered in Gothenburg, is described as having an “outstanding power-to-weight ratio” and is positioned as a “commercially viable” solution for scaling tidal energy.

“Íðunn” has been operating at the demonstration site in the Faroe Islands, supplying power to the local grid.

Minesto, established as a Swedish energy scale-up, has been advancing its kite-based tidal technology as part of efforts to support the transition toward 100% renewable energy systems.

The company will display the Dragon 4 at its workshop in Gothenburg in early October. The event is free and open to the public, with registration available here.

Just recently, Minesto kicked off work on a SEK 25 million (€2,2 million) microgrid project in the Faroe Islands, awarded by the Swedish Energy Agency.

