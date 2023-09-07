MISC and NYK Line join maritime methane abatement drive

September 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese shipping company NYK Line, Malaysian shipping line MISC, and MiQ, a methane measurement certification company, have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

With the new members, the collective of shipping leaders aiming to address the environmental implications of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has more than doubled in membership in its first 12 months, MAMII announced at Gastech 2023 in Singapore.

Under the guidance of Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII was established on September 6th, 2022, and has experienced substantial growth in its inaugural year, from seven initial members to 16 today.

In its first year, the initiative has produced a methane strategy landscape report for all partners, covering methane regulatory requirements, Well to Tank and Tank to Wake analysis, and cost-benefit analysis. It also examined more than 150 technology companies to create an ecosystem of 27 Methane Tech companies, of which 13 are actively engaged with MAMII partners.

However, speaking at Gastech, leaders of the initiative emphasized that the technology ecosystem for methane measurement and abatement still required significant time and investment.

LNG is widely understood to generate less carbon dioxide (CO2), and emit less nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter, for the same propulsion power as traditional fuels. However, the environmental benefits of using LNG are lessened by unburned methane passing through the combustion process and into the atmosphere, where it has a significant warming effect.

“The accomplishments of MAMII’s first year are testament to the maritime industry’s dedication to reducing its methane footprint, “ Steve Price, MAMII Programme Director, said.

“There is technology available today that can monitor and mitigate methane leaks onboard an LNG fuelled ship. Now, a standard for methane emission measurement is critical to begin tackling concerns around practicality, safety, and cost, for shipowners and operators.”

“With the right technology and monitoring of well to tank, the benefits of LNG over fuel oil can continue to be reaped, while the industry develops the infrastructure required for alternative fuels such as Ammonia and Hydrogen.”

MAMII plans to release a comprehensive progress report in January 2024, shedding light on the methane emission challenge and offering actionable steps for the industry to take.