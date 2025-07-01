Back to overview
AFRY to conduct feasibility study for large-scale e-methane plant in Finland

Business Developments & Projects
July 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

AFRY, a provider of engineering, design, and advisory services, has been tasked by e-fuel company Arctic Sisu to conduct a feasibility study for a large-scale e-methane production facility in Kotka, Finland.

As disclosed, the project is planned in three phases and aims to produce 900–950 GWh of renewable e-methane annually, using CO2 from nearby pulp production as a raw material.

AFRY said the study is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and will provide Arctic Sisu with the detailed analysis required to move forward with the investment decision, including determining the conditions under which e-methane production at the site would be feasible and optimal. If implemented, the commercial production for the first stage is planned to begin in 2028.

It is understood that the study is set to follow a top-down design approach, starting from the overall project and plant goals and progressing to detailed engineering and discipline-specific decisions necessary to achieve those goals.

Jonne Pöyhtäri, CEO of Arctic Sisu, commented: “We see clear value — and have already gained it — from AFRY’s experience in similar plant developments and other industrial projects they’ve contributed to. The collaboration has started off well, and we’re eager to see how it progresses and what this phase delivers, along with the upcoming stages of both the project and sourcing.”

Jukka Lehtonen, Head of Business Unit, Renewable and Thermal Energy at AFRY in Finland, stated: “We are excited to partner with Arctic Sisu in this pioneering project to utilize CO2 from pulp production as e-methane raw material and to support them in their journey to become a significant e-fuel producer. We look forward to offering our insights into the entire power-to-x value chain for this project which ultimately enables the transition to more sustainable maritime and other transportation.”

To note, the Kotka plant is said to be Arctic Sisu’s first announced e-methane project. The company reportedly aims to become one of the most significant e-fuel producers in Europe by 2030.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that in 2023, Liquid Wind announced it is advancing the development of its third electrofuel facility for the maritime sector, FlagshipTHREE, in Umeå, Sweden, with AFRY as an engineering partner. In 2024, Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) awarded AFRY an engineering assignment for its flagship green ammonia project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

