Wärtsilä targets up to 75% methane slip cut with new dual-fuel engine solution

Wärtsilä targets up to 75% methane slip cut with new dual-fuel engine solution

April 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has introduced a new solution for its Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engine that reduces methane slip by up to 75%.

As explained, the technology converts Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines to spark gas (SG) operation, enabling a more optimized combustion process, improving efficiency, and lowering methane emissions.

When running on LNG, the new Spark Gas Conversion for Wärtsilä 50DF is said to reduce methane emissions by up to 75% more than the standard Wärtsilä 50DF engine.

The new solution introduces an electrically controlled pre-combustion chamber valve for a more optimized combustion process, Wärtsilä explained, noting that the estimated result is that, on an IMO weighted (E2-cycle) average, it reduces methane emissions down to 1.1% of fuel use.

The technology company developed the solution, which consists of converting one-to-two of the total DF engines to SG, through collaboration with Chevron Shipping Company. It was revealed earlier that one engine on six Chevron LNG carriers will be converted from DF to SG as part of Chevron’s aim to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

It is understood that the solution is optimized for LNG as fuel to produce a better energy output per unit of fuel. This means fuel gas savings of up to 4.6% as well as lower methane emissions, Wärtsilä stated.

“The use of LNG and cutting methane emissions is one of the most effective ways to decrease overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from marine engines over the next decade, complementing other efforts to reduce CO2 emissions,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.

“As the shipping industry strives for more sustainable operations, this new solution represents an important milestone on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets.”

The company also has an agreement with French shipping heavyweight CMA CGM to install its engines outfitted with a methane emissions-slashing feature EnviroPac on an LNG-powered boxship octet. The eight 9,200 TEU vessels will each operate with two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF and two 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF EnviroPac engines, as well as the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems.

In 2024, Wärtsilä rolled out NextDF technology for its Wärtsilä 25DF LNG dual-fuel engine to cut methane emissions.

