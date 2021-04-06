MISC takes delivery of its sixth VLEC

April 6, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Malaysian company MISC has taken delivery of Seri Elbert, its sixth very large ethane carrier (VLEC), from Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

Courtesy of MISC

The 98,000 cubic metres Seri Elbert joins her sister ships Seri Everest, Seri Erlang, Seri Emei, Seri Emory, and Seri Emperor in a series of second-generation VLECs.

All six VLECs were acquired by MISC from Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical in July 2020. With this purchase, the company entered the global ethane market.

The vessels are on a long-term charter to STL for a period of 15 years.

President and Group CEO of MISC Yee Yang Chien said: “Our VLECs play a prominent role in addressing the need for large capacity ethane carriers in the supply chain. At present, MISC is the owner of the largest VLECs of its kind in the world with Eaglestar as the appointed ship manager of all six VLECs. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Master and crew of Seri Elbert, fair winds and following seas for their journey ahead.”