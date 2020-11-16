MISC units mark LNG milestones with Avenir Advantage

November 16, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

MISC Berhad’s Future Horizon and Eaglestar Shipmanagement made their maiden foray respectively as the commercial operator and ship manager of Avenir Advantage LNG bunkering vessel.

Image courtesy of Avenir LNG

The vessel, with a 7,500-cbm LNG capacity, is chartered by Petronas LNG for a period of three years.

Future Horizon is a joint venture between MISC and Avenir LNG while Eaglestar Shipmanagement is a unit of MISC.

Eaglestar was appointed to provide ship management services for Avenir Advantage by Future Horizon.

With this appointment, Eaglestar becomes the region’s first ship manager of this dedicated LBV in South East Asia.

To remind, Future Horizon took delivery of Avenir Advantage at the end of last month.