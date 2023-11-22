MMA Offshore going to Timor-Leste for decommissioning ops

November 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA Offshore has secured a contract to deliver a range of subsea services in support of decommissioning activities in Timor-Leste.

Source: MMA Offshore

MMA announced that it had been awarded a contract by Timor Gap Drilling And Services, Unipessoal, LDA, a subsidiary of Timor Gap E.P., in association with Santos to provide offshore decommissioning services in Timor-Leste.

The activities will be carried out by the multi-purpose support vessel MMA Prestige.

The campaign is due to commence in the first quarter of 2024, with contract revenue for the planned scope of work expected to be approximately A$15.7 million (around US$ 10.3 million).

“The award of this contract marks another strategic milestone for MMA, securing a significant decommissioning services contract utilising our subsea expertise and vessel assets in combination,” said MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross.

“The pipeline for decommissioning projects in our key operating regions is looking positive and we look forward to supporting our client to deliver a successful outcome on this key project and to demonstrating MMA’s capabilities in the decommissioning space.”

MMA earlier this month reported it had acquired a 2016-built multi-purpose support vessel from Australia’s Guardian Offshore.

The company noted that the 54-meter vessel can undertake a wide range of offshore services including survey, remote operations, and diving across multiple sectors including offshore wind, government and defense, and oil and gas.