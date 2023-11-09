MMA Offshore boosts its fleet with 2016-built multi-purpose support vessel

November 9, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA Offshore has acquired a 2016-built multi-purpose support vessel from Australia’s Guardian Offshore.

The Offshore Solution is a European-built, 54-meter DP-2 multi-purpose support vessel fitted with two deck cranes, dual moon pools and accommodation for 42 people.

According to MMA, it is suitable for operations globally and can undertake a wide range of offshore services including survey, remote operations, and diving across multiple sectors including offshore wind, government and defense, and oil and gas.

The A$14 million purchase price will be funded from MMA’s existing cash reserves.

“We are pleased to acquire the Offshore Solution which will give MMA additional capacity to deliver services across multiple industry sectors and geographies,” said MMA’s Managing Director David Ross.

“The acquisition aligns with our strategy to further develop our integrated services offering, combining our subsea and vessel capability to capture a greater proportion of the value chain as well as our growth aspirations in offshore wind and government & defence. With demand for this type of vessel outstripping supply at present, we are confident that this vessel will enhance MMA’s earnings and deliver positive returns.”