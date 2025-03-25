FPSO Baobab Ivoirien; Source: Drydocks World
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy MODEC puts Drydocks World in charge of FPSO revamp

MODEC puts Drydocks World in charge of FPSO revamp

Project & Tenders
March 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The UAE-headquartered marine and offshore services provider Drydocks World Dubai, a part of DP World, has been tasked with refurbishment and life extension works to enable a new lease on life for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is expected to stay at its post in West Africa for 15 more years once the enhancement activities are out of the way.

FPSO Baobab Ivoirien; Source: Drydocks World

MODEC Management Services, a subsidiary of Japan’s MODEC, has entrusted Drydocks World with the refurbishment and life extension of the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien, which worked at the deepwater producing Baobab field in Block CI-40 offshore Côte d’Ivoire before ceasing hydrocarbon production as scheduled on January 31, 2025, to enable its disconnection ahead of being wet towed to a shipyard in Dubai for refurbishment. 

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, commented: “Signing this agreement with MODEC highlights our expertise in complex FPSO refurbishment and life extension projects. Our proven track record in executing large-scale offshore engineering works positions us as the ideal partner to enhance the vessel’s longevity, efficiency, and operational safety.  We are proud to support MODEC in ensuring the long-term efficiency and reliability of its FPSO.” 

Thanks to this assignment, Drydocks World’s eight-month expedited FPSO project, expected to start in May 2025, will involve extensive structural enhancements, including 1,000 tons of steel renewal, 250,000 square meters of tank coating, and 11,500 meters of new piping. 

The UAE-based player’s scope also entails enhancements to crew living quarters and the integration of advanced technologies to boost its efficiency and reliability. Upon completion of these works, the vessel’s lifespan will be extended by 15 years, ensuring sustained energy production for West Africa.

Related Article

Originally converted in 2003 from an ultra-large crude carrier (ULCC), the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien was designed with expandable topsides to maximize offshore production capacity. Drydocks World underlines that FPSOs like this one are essential in deepwater operations, enabling crude oil and gas processing at sea before transferring resources to tankers or pipelines.

With a processing capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 75 million cubic feet of natural gas, the vessel can inject 100,000 bpd of water and store up to two million barrels of crude oil. After returning from Drydocks World’s Dubai facility, the FPSO is set to operate at the Baobab oil field, 25 kilometers off the coast of Côte d’Ivoire, once again.

Gary Kennedy, President of MODEC Management Services, highlighted: “This contract award is the result of a rigorous selection process to find the best partner for this critical project. Drydocks World’s extensive experience in FPSO upgrades and their commitment to quality and safety made them the ideal choice.

“The vessel’s deepwater operations demand precise refurbishment and life-extension measures to overcome complex engineering and operational challenges, while ensuring efficiency and long-term safety. We look forward to working closely with Drydocks World to deliver a revitalised vessel that will continue to play a key role in Côte d’Ivoire’s offshore production.”

During its 20-year production history, 24 production wells and five injection wells were drilled at the Baobab field, which is operated by Canadian Natural Resources International (CNRI) (57.61% working interest), with Vaalco (27.39%) and the national oil company (NOC), Petroci Holding (15%), as partners in the project.

Located 30 kilometers off the coast of Cote d’Ivoire in water depths ranging from 900 to 1,300 meters, the field consists of five reservoir units in Middle to Late Albian sequences. The FPSO refurbishment project is seen as a necessary step to prolong the field’s producing life, enabling production to go on until 2038 or even longer.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles