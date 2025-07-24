ModuSpec enhancing rig safety in Caspian Sea with new inspection contracts

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
July 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

MR Group’s ModuSpec, a rig intake and inspection specialist, has been hired to provide inspection services in the Caspian region.

Illustration; Source: ModuSpec

As disclosed by ModuSpec, multiple contract awards valued at more than $500,000 include supporting major international oil companies (IOCs) with verification of drilling and intervention well control equipment.

The deals cover two semi-submersible drilling rigs and one platform-based drilling rig, verifying in between well maintenance and deployment of the blowout preventer (BOP) in compliance with company rules and international standards. The scope is expected to be completed by October.

“Securing further business in the Caspian Sea is extremely pleasing as we have a strong history in the region, supporting over 40 projects in the past 10 years involving a variety of rig types,” said Mark Watson, ModuSpec’s Operations Director.

“These latest wins not only reaffirm our trusted reputation in the Caspian region but also highlight our continued commitment to delivering technical excellence and tailored solutions that keep our clients operating safely and efficiently.”

Last month, the company was hired for inspection work offshore Egypt.

