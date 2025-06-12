Back to overview
ModuSpec lands rig inspection job off Egypt

June 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

MR Group’s ModuSpec, a rig intake and inspection specialist, has won contracts for work related to rigs in operation onshore and offshore Egypt.

Illustration; Source: ModuSpec

Valued at over $175,000, the deals with new and existing clients include the intake of one conventional-design jack-up and two land-based drilling rigs.

As for the former, ModuSpec’s multi-disciplinary team of surveyors is being mobilized offshore to inspect an operational jack-up drilling rig in the coming weeks. Afterward, the rig is set to embark on well intervention activities offshore Egypt under a contract with a new operator.

According to the rig specialist, its services will entail an independent third-party assessment of equipment and systems’ readiness to operate as intended and within compliance.

ModuSpec believes reviewing the crew’s understanding and implementation of the rig contractor’s health, safety, and environmental (HSE) management system processes and procedures is crucial in this process. Thus, a dedicated HSE auditor is slated to attend the rig and assess the onboard crews.

Mark Watson, Operations Director with ModuSpec, said: “We have been working in Egypt for over 25 years (through our local partner Yadco for Petroleum Services) and have a long track record of delivering projects onshore and offshore – everything from onshore pulling units to offshore 6th generation drillships.

“Our company is well-known in Egypt for delivering high quality rig intake services as well as our technical training – where we have several Rig Inspection Workshops scheduled for later in 2025.”

This follows the multi-staged support assignment during the intake process of a sixth-generation deepwater drillship in the Black Sea ModuSpec announced earlier this month.

