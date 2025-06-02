Illustration; Source: ModuSpec
Home Fossil Energy Black Sea drillship reactivation job lands on ModuSpec’s table

Black Sea drillship reactivation job lands on ModuSpec’s table

Project & Tenders
June 2, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

MR Group’s ModuSpec, a rig intake and inspection specialist, has lined up a multi-staged support assignment during the intake process of a sixth-generation deepwater drillship in the Black Sea.

Illustration; Source: ModuSpec

ModuSpec’s contract for an undisclosed drillship, which will be engaged by an unnamed international oil company for about eight months, or 250 days, starting this year after completing a five-year equipment recertification period in Southeast Asia, is expected to add £250,000 (around $338,384) to its revenues.

Mark Watson, Operations Director at ModuSpec, commented: “We have a long and proven track record of supporting the intake of drillships, in particular vessels with newer generation equipment and systems.

“Our client will operate in the Black Sea – an area where ModuSpec has delivered over 45+ projects in the last decade – with our team of multi-discipline surveyors attending first in South-East Asia and subsequently in the Black Sea for the acceptance phase.”

This deal enables the company to check that the drilling, mud, electrical, electronic controls, subsea well control, and dynamic positioning systems are in a state of readiness and fit for purpose following recertification in Southeast Asia. The acceptance of the rig will involve subsea deployment and testing of the blow-out preventer in the Black Sea.

The firm’s CEO, Duco de Haan, and Michael Fry, Director of Technology Innovation, recently pointed out that the drilling sector, which has showed caution in fully embracing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, may accelerate adoption of AI-enabled tools thanks to a perfect storm of economic pressures, safety concerns, and environmental regulations.

